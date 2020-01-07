Global  

Sony shocks CES with launch of electric concept car

Sony has made a surprise announcement at CES - by launching a new electric concept car which the company believes will revolutionise driving and entertainment.

There is also another big development on the way in 2020: the launch of PS4's much-hyped successor, PlayStation 5.
