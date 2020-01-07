Global  

JNU violence: Delhi police Crime Branch begins probe, security tightened

Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrived at JNU on Tuesday.

The crime branch team will investigate JNU violence.

On January 5, a masked mob attacked students and teachers at JNU.

Left and Right-leaning student groups blamed each other for violence.
