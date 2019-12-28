Global  

I'll never manage Man Utd, says Guardiola

City boss says Old Trafford job and Real Madrid hotseat are the two he will never take
RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH PEP GUARDIOLA WHERE HE IS ASKED IF HE WOULD EVER TAKE THE MANCHESTER UNITED JOB SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 6, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) SOUNDBITE (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA SAYING WHEN ASKED IF HE WOULD EVER MANAGE MANCHESTER UNITED: "After training City I would never train United.

It is like I would never train Madrid." REPORTER ASKING IF HE WOULD TAKE THE JOB IF IT WAS THE ONLY ONE ON OFFER SOUNDBITE (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA SAYING: "I will be in the Maldives if I don't have offers." STORY: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will never manage their bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Spaniard was linked with a move to Old Trafford before he agreed to take over at City in 2016.

But he told reporters on Monday (January 6) that even if United was the only job offer on the table, he would prefer to go on holiday.

City take on United in the first leg of the League Cup on Tuesday.




