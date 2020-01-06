Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:50s - Published Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial. Jillian Kitchener has more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this