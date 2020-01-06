Global  

Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts

Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts

Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
