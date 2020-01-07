Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baftas 2020: What You Need To Know About This Year's Nominations

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Baftas 2020: What You Need To Know About This Year's Nominations

Baftas 2020: What You Need To Know About This Year's Nominations

The nominations for this year’s Baftas have been announced – and there aren’t too many surprises.

Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman with 10.

1917 and Parasite join those titles to make up the Best Picture category.

However, controversy has again been caused by the lack of diversity in the all-white nominee lists for the major categories.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.