Baftas 2020: What You Need To Know About This Year's Nominations

The nominations for this year’s Baftas have been announced – and there aren’t too many surprises.

Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman with 10.

1917 and Parasite join those titles to make up the Best Picture category.

However, controversy has again been caused by the lack of diversity in the all-white nominee lists for the major categories.