JNU Violence: JNU President Aishe Ghosh accused of vandalising server room | OneIndia News

AS THE ALLEGATIONS FLY THICK AND FAST OVER THE JNU VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE ON THE 5th JAN EVENING, WITH MASKED MOB ATTACKING THE TEACHERS AND STUDENTS.

NOW TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR THE JNUSU PRESIDENT AISHE GHOSH AS DELHI POLICE HAS FILED TWO FIRS AGAINST HER AND OTHER PEOPLE FOR ALLEGEDLY VANDALISING THE UNIVERSITY SERVER ROOM AND ATTACKING SECURITY GUARDS ON SATURDAY.

THE FIRS WERE FILED AT 8.39 PM AND 8.43 PM ON SUNDAY - AROUND THE SAME TIME WHEN GHOSH AND OTHER JNU STUDENTS WERE BEING BRUTALLY ATTACKED BY A MASKED MOB WIELDING IRON RODS AND SLEDGEHAMMERS.

THE FIR CLAIMS JNU PRESIDENT INDULGED IN PHYSICAL VIOLENCE, PUSHED LADY GUARDS AND ALSO THREATENED THE GUARDS.