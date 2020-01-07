British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager was given a suspended sentence in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7).

The unnamed 19 year-old was accused of making up a claim she was raped by a group of Israeli youths in Ayia Napa - a popular holiday resort with teenagers.

She was sentenced to four months in jail, suspended for three years.

The judge said he took into account the woman's age, clean criminal record and remorse.

Her lawyers say she will appeal to clear her name.

The woman insists that an attack took place.

She said she was pressured to withdraw her complaint during overnight questioning from police and with no lawyer present.

She was also banned from leaving the island.

A group of 150 women demonstrated against the decision outside the courtroom.

Where the accused woman's lawyer also spoke.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL BARRISTER LEWIS POWER QC, FROM THE UNITED KINGDOM, SPEAKING OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE SAYING: "But what we say, and we will maintain, is this young girl was stripped of her dignity and her basic human rights.

She has been diagnosed with PTSD, the case has resulted in the deterioration of her mental health." British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he has 'serious concerns' about the woman's treatment.

Twelve Israeli youths were detained for questioning but swiftly released after the woman retracted her accusation.

They were not required to give evidence at the trial.

The case has drawn a harsh spotlight on Cyprus.

It is a popular destination for British holidaymakers but there have been calls in the UK to boycott the island over the girl's treatment.