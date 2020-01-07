Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7) in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair trial.

Francis Maguire reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager was given a suspended sentence in Cyprus on Tuesday (January 7).

The unnamed 19 year-old was accused of making up a claim she was raped by a group of Israeli youths in Ayia Napa - a popular holiday resort with teenagers.

She was sentenced to four months in jail, suspended for three years.

The judge said he took into account the woman's age, clean criminal record and remorse.

Her lawyers say she will appeal to clear her name.

The woman insists that an attack took place.

She said she was pressured to withdraw her complaint during overnight questioning from police and with no lawyer present.

She was also banned from leaving the island.

A group of 150 women demonstrated against the decision outside the courtroom.

Where the accused woman's lawyer also spoke.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL BARRISTER LEWIS POWER QC, FROM THE UNITED KINGDOM, SPEAKING OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE SAYING: "But what we say, and we will maintain, is this young girl was stripped of her dignity and her basic human rights.

She has been diagnosed with PTSD, the case has resulted in the deterioration of her mental health." British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he has 'serious concerns' about the woman's treatment.

Twelve Israeli youths were detained for questioning but swiftly released after the woman retracted her accusation.

They were not required to give evidence at the trial.

The case has drawn a harsh spotlight on Cyprus.

It is a popular destination for British holidaymakers but there have been calls in the UK to boycott the island over the girl's treatment.



Recent related news from verified sources

UK teen in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus

Cypriot court gives 19-year-old gets a four-month sentence suspended for three years.
Al Jazeera - Published

Cyprus: British teen sentenced over fake gang-rape claim

A British woman accused of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been given a four-month...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

s_ghrissia

saoulaghrissia RT @AFP: #UPDATE Cypriot court hands British teenager a four-month suspended sentence after convicting her of falsely accusing a dozen Isra… 2 minutes ago

AmericaLiveNews

Live News Alerts • America and World RT @Reuters: British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus https://t.co/UrK8ZKgvAV https://t.co/5ZHd7dl2Vq 3 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 3-British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus https://t.co/ltYUhBUbJp 4 minutes ago

pigletwithwings

pigletwithwings RT @agapanthus49: Sky/BBC reporting British teen found guilty of lying given 4mth suspended sentence - conviction for lying was unsafe as s… 14 minutes ago

JrmChenu

Jerome Chenu British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus https://t.co/HxPAKW5BMv 17 minutes ago

Zeinobia

Zeinobia RT @ClancyReports: British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus as protesters outside the court say she didn't get a fair… 23 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus: A British teenager accused of fak… https://t.co/MFavRC9EaU 23 minutes ago

ClancyReports

Jim Clancy British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus as protesters outside the court say she didn't get a… https://t.co/KwIPgGLjcx 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyprus gang rape claim teen heading home after judge gives her a ‘second chance’ [Video]Cyprus gang rape claim teen heading home after judge gives her a ‘second chance’

The lawyer of the British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus says she will be returning home and her legal team would be challenging her conviction.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

Raab 'relieved' teen able to begin 'process of recovery' in [Video]Raab 'relieved' teen able to begin 'process of recovery' in

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he's "relieved" the British teenager convicted of making false rape allegations in Cyprus is able to return to the UK. He adds he will be following up on issues..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.