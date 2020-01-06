Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Puerto Rico Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Puerto Rico Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude EarthquakeThere's damage to the Costa Sur power plant in the southern part of the island.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico hit by magnitude 5.8 earthquake after week of tremors

Puerto Rico is in a panic after the latest 5.8 magnitude earthquake. The U.S. territory has been...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NewsyFOXNews.comBBC NewsCBC.ca


6.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattlePI.comWorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

juliedemers2

Julie Demers A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico a day after another quake rocked the island https://t.co/bxCkAUDa1a 23 seconds ago

AMasterofHST

Carlos Alberto Santiago RT @WordswithSteph: Magnitude-6.5 Earthquake Rattles Puerto Rico The island has just been hit by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake after being ro… 29 seconds ago

princess__pinup

Princess Pinup ✨💓✨ RT @cnnbrk: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island,… 49 seconds ago

Santi28593779

Santi RT @B52Malmet: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico a day after another quake rocked the island. “The mayor of Guayanilla, just north… 1 minute ago

17_ace

Ashley Cantor RT @CNN: A 6.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, ac… 2 minutes ago

angelialevy

When they go low, feel free to go lower "A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several other strong tremors rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, just one day after… https://t.co/1zzUjMKDK8 2 minutes ago

mariasabatella

Maria Sabatella RT @wsvn: #BREAKING: Puerto Rico has been rocked by a 6.4 and 6.0 magnitude earthquake this morning. It comes only a day after a 5.8 magnit… 2 minutes ago

Xtreme104SVG

X104.3FM A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday (Jan. 7) morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude qu… https://t.co/v9Ct2m31QN 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico home endures tremors as 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits island [Video]Puerto Rico home endures tremors as 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits island

Residents in San Juan experienced the full force of the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the island today (January 7). Footage shows the effects of the tremors in a highrise building where light..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Second Earthquake hits Puerto Rico within 24 hours [Video]Second Earthquake hits Puerto Rico within 24 hours

A second quake hit Puerto Rico -- this one a 6.5 Magnitude quake.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.