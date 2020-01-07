Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Milwaukee Kids Shot by Driver for Hitting Car with Snowballs

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Milwaukee Kids Shot by Driver for Hitting Car with Snowballs

Milwaukee Kids Shot by Driver for Hitting Car with Snowballs

Snowballs were thrown in Milwaukee and then gunfire followed, leaving two children shot.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police still searching for suspect who shot two kids for throwing snowballs [Video]Police still searching for suspect who shot two kids for throwing snowballs

Kids throwing snowballs at passing cars led to a shooting Saturday evening on the north side of Milwaukee. Police said two of those kids are hurt and they’re still looking for the person responsible.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:47Published

Two children shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police say [Video]Two children shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police say

Two children were taken to the hospital after being shot for throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police said.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.