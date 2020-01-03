Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Shakira stressing herself out ahead of Super Bowl half-time performance

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Shakira stressing herself out ahead of Super Bowl half-time performance

Shakira stressing herself out ahead of Super Bowl half-time performance

Shakira has vowed to bring "stressed out" splendour to the stage during her dream Super Bowl performance next month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bayfront Park Super Bowl Preps Underway [Video]Bayfront Park Super Bowl Preps Underway

A fan festival will take place from January 25th to February 1st at Bayfront Park.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

Jennifer Lopez teases 'best Super Bowl ever' [Video]Jennifer Lopez teases 'best Super Bowl ever'

'On The Floor' hitmaker Jennifer Lopez has teased "the best Super Bowl ever" as she prepares to co-headline the halftime show with Shakira.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.