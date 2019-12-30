Drake And Future tease new project Life Is Good 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:53s - Published Drake And Future tease new project Life Is Good Drake and Future are back in the studio working on what appears to be a follow-up to their 2015 mixtape 'What a Time To Be Alive'.

