Drake And Future tease new project Life Is Good

Drake And Future tease new project Life Is Good

Drake And Future tease new project Life Is Good

Drake and Future are back in the studio working on what appears to be a follow-up to their 2015 mixtape 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Drake Announces New Future LIFE IS GOOD Collabo + Decodes Going To WAR: “My Goal’s To Always Uplift + Show Love”

Drake Announces New Future LIFE IS GOOD Collabo + Decodes Going To WAR: “My Goal’s To Always Uplift + Show Love”OVO Sound boss Drake is giving fans something to really, really, really get excited about. The 6 God...
SOHH - Published


