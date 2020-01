Pima JTED healthcare programs win award for techniques, tools used to teach students

VERONICA?THIS YEAR MORE THAN 500 STUDENTSENROLLED IN A HEALTH PROGRAMTHROUGH PIMA JTED ARE LEARNINGALL ABOUT BEING COMPASSIONATE --AND THEY ARE USING ITEMS LIKETHESE TO DO THAT.ONE OF THE TEACHING METHODS THATPIMA JTED HAS INCORPORATEDPIMA JTED HAS INCORPORATED INTOTHEIR CURRICULUM IS THE VIRTUALDEMENTIA TOUR.

THE PURPOSE ISFOR STUDENTS TO EXPERIENCEFIRST-HAND WHAT SOMEONE WITHDEMENTIA GOES THROUGH ON A DAILYBASIS.

THIS TOOL IS HELPINGSTUDENTS WHO CHOOSE ANY OF THEHEALTH PROGRAMS WITH PIMA JTEDWHICH ARE -- LICENSED NURSINGASSISTANT- CERTIFIED CAREGIVER - MEDICALASSISTING - PHYSICAL THERAPYTECHNICIAN OR MEDICAL RECORDTECHNOLOGIES.

BETH FRANCIS --THE MANAGER FOR THE HEALTHPROGRAMS TOLD USALL OF THIS SPECIAL CURRICULUMAND TRAINING HELPS STUDENTS ONCETHEY ARE OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL.STUDENTS ONCE THEY ARE OUT OFHIGH SCHOOL.BETH FRANCIS/PIMA JTED"TO GET THEM EXPOSED TO THEGREAT OPPORTUNITIESTHEY CAN HAVE ONCE THEY GETTHROUGH HIGH SCHOOL AND THENPOTENTIALLY GO INTO COLLEGE,THEY CAN GO INTO ENTRY LEVELEMPLOYMENT.

THESE YOUNG PEOPLEARE NOT ONLY GRADUATING WITH AHIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA BUT THEY AREALSO GRADUATING WITH MULTIPLELICENSURES AND CERTIFICATIONS."IT IS BECAUSE OF THISCOMPASSIONATE TEACHING ANDVIRTUAL DEMENTIA TOUR THAT THEHEALTH PROGRAMS BROUGHT HOME THEGOLDEN BELL AWARD.IF YOUR STUDENT IS INTERESTEDTHEY CAN TRY ENROLLING FOR NEXTYEAR.

