Catalan leaders recognised by European Parliament as MEPs 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:12s - Published Catalan leaders recognised by European Parliament as MEPs Catalan leaders recognised by European Parliament as MEPs

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trio of Catalan leaders to be recognized as EU lawmakers BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament proposes to officially recognize three separatist Catalan...

Seattle Times - Published 1 week ago



Catalan separatists to take seats as European lawmakers Catalan separatist leaders Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin arrived at the European Parliament to...

Reuters - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like