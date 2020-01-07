Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News

Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am.

Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years for justice for their daughter, both welcomed the verdict.

Watch their reactions here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya rapists to be hanged in Jail No. 3; Tihar to call Meerut hangman

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed in Jail No 3, a senior Tihar Jail official...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

visin2k20

Vikas Singh Finally justice is delivered in #Nirbhaya case. All of the 4 rapists will get what they deserve ' hang till death… https://t.co/FwhUPO4g82 16 minutes ago

wesome_gautam

Gautam 🇮🇳 People’s faith in Democracy is alive yet again. We appreciate decision of SC over Nirbhaya Case. Rapists are gonna… https://t.co/cTva6ngALN 29 minutes ago

BT_India

Business Today Nirbhaya case LIVE Updates: Court issues death warrant against 4 rapists; to be hanged on January 22… https://t.co/sk0mX4gu5W 1 hour ago

iam_niyazi

Niyázi RT @AneeshaMathur: #Nirbhaya case #DeathWarrant issued by Patiala house court. Nirbhaya rapists scheduled to hang on 22 Jan unless curativ… 1 hour ago

RajeshAppi3

Rajesh Appi | ರಾಜೇಶ್ ಅಪ್ಪಿ After 7 years finally justice served now in Nirbhaya case. All 4 convicts to hang on 22 January at 7am. All the R… https://t.co/2oJK2GORUO 1 hour ago

AneeshaMathur

Aneesha Mathur #Nirbhaya case #DeathWarrant issued by Patiala house court. Nirbhaya rapists scheduled to hang on 22 Jan unless cu… https://t.co/KRbPluEuWo 1 hour ago

anujakapurindia

Anuja Kapur Great to here that #Nirbahya Rapists will be hang to death. Good decision taken by Delhi Court. Nirbhaya will final… https://t.co/i6jJ566XEk 2 hours ago

pritsi2101

Prity Singh "FINALLY" justice will be delivered in #Nirbhaya case...Rapists to hang on January 22 at 7 AM. And "FINALLY" her fa… https://t.co/X4h30EzcgM 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22 [Video]Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22

A Delhi court issued a death warrant in the case related to the gangrape of a woman in December 2012, which later came to be known as the Nirbhaya case.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News

NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA DAL CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR JNU ATTACK, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.