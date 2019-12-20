Bus drivers in Indian city hold 'green drive' by planting flowers on their dashboards

A new bus in south India, as part of a green initiative in the city of Bangalore, has had a mini garden installed with 20 plants on its dashboard.

Footage from December 15, 2019, shows the unnamed driver running his bus route with the various plants and flowers laid out at the front of the vehicle, and tending to them on his breaks.

The green drive was started four years earlier by Narayanappa, a BMTC (Bangalore Municipal Transport Corporation) bus driver from a nearby area running a route between Kaval Byrasandra and Yeshwanthpur.

This has inspired a new bus driver from Bengaluru to spread awareness about keeping the environment clean and green by setting up a mini-garden inside his bus.

The driver, who wished to remain anonymous, commented: "We should thank our senior driver Narayanappa who started this initiative four years ago.

We somehow started with a small number and are now going big.” “I use organic fertilizers to ensure the plants get their required dose of nutrients and watering the plants in the free time.

We are happy that the garden attracts many onlookers on their daily commute from our starting point till end, passengers are happy to experience this eco-friendly ride." Filmed by: Durgesh Kumar Yellappa Megha India Photo Agency (Mipanews.com) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India