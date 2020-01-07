Free Hot Sauce for Life If you Get the Right Tattoo 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:56s - Published Free Hot Sauce for Life If you Get the Right Tattoo You can get free Cholula hot sauce for life, if you get a Cholula inspired tattoo on January 22nd at Daredevil tattoo shop in New York. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry has the story. 0

