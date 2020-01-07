Oklahoma family ambushed in Mexico

MEXICO IS PLANNING A FUNERAL-- AFTER THEY WERE ATTACKEDAND A 13- YEAR-OLD WASKILLED.WE'RE TOLD THE FAMILY LIVESIN OKLAHOMA CITY... AND WASDRIVING BACK FROM VISITINGFAMILY FOR THE HOLIDAYS.THEY WERE ATTACKED NEAR THESTATE OF TAMAULIPASMEXICO.

THE BOY'S FATHERTELLS US.... HIS SON WASSHOT IN BOTH LEGS ANDKILLED.

THE BOY'S MOTHER,ANOTHER BOY AND ANOTHERFAMILY MEMBER WERE ALSOSHOT.

THEY ARE RECOVERING INA HOSPITAL IN MEXICO AND AREIN STABLE CONDITION.BARTLES