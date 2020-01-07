CBSMiami News Headlines 1/7 8AM

Karli Barnett RT @CBSMiami: Watch: Get a quick look at the news making headlines this morning on @CBSMiami with @MarybelCBS4 and @KarliBarnett. Get more… 35 minutes ago

CBS4 Miami Watch: Get a quick look at the news making headlines this morning on @CBSMiami with @MarybelCBS4 and @KarliBarnett.… https://t.co/maBVHeCUHm 1 hour ago

CBS4 Miami Watch: Get a quick look at the news making headlines this morning on @CBSMiami with @MarybelCBS4 and @KarliBarnett.… https://t.co/8E11gKgw7Z 1 day ago

Dulce Nordelo RT @CBSMiami: Watch: Get a quick look at the news making headlines this morning on @CBSMiami with @FrancesWangTV and @KarliBarnett. Get mor… 4 days ago

CBS4 Miami Watch: Get a quick look at the news making headlines this morning on @CBSMiami with @FrancesWangTV and… https://t.co/ZQa560pWiE 4 days ago

CBS4 Miami Watch: Get a quick look at the news making headlines this morning on @CBSMiami with @MarybelCBS4 and @KarliBarnett.… https://t.co/ivq3Jsc34w 5 days ago

Colleen Adams RT @CBSMiami: WATCH: Get a quick look at the news making headlines this morning on @CBSMiami with @MarybelCBS4. Get more news here: https:/… 6 days ago