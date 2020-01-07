Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico early Tuesday

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico early TuesdayA 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

6.4 earthquake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •CBS 2NYTimes.comCTV Newscbs4.com


Shallow quake of magnitude 6.5 strikes off Puerto Rico: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck just off Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 10.0 km in the early...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBC.cacbs4.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Earthquake hits Puerto Rico within 24 hours [Video]Second Earthquake hits Puerto Rico within 24 hours

A second quake hit Puerto Rico -- this one a 6.5 Magnitude quake.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Puerto Rico Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

There's damage to the Costa Sur power plant in the southern part of the island.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.