Tucker Carlson Slams Conservatives Over Iran

On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized conservative hawks who have pushed for conflict with Iran.

He lashed out at conservatives for accepting "uncritically" claims from US intelligence that Iran posed an imminent threat.

He said that conservatives went too fast from hating the intelligence community yo trusting them.

Tensions between the US and Iran have racheted up at he beginning of the year.

The US assassinated top Iranian military commander Maj.

Gen.

Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike Friday.