Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Put the pas behind’: JNU V-C reaches out to students, assures of normalcy

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
‘Put the pas behind’: JNU V-C reaches out to students, assures of normalcy

‘Put the pas behind’: JNU V-C reaches out to students, assures of normalcy

The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University has reached out to students after the violence on Sunday, urging them to “make a new beginning”.

“The incident that took place on Sunday is unfortunate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

taegiaegyo

tessie RT @incorrectjeon: jungkook: [creeping up behind seokjin to scare him] seokjin, loudly: i hope no one’s about to scare me because i’m thin… 2 seconds ago

theoder0794

Theo Bezzus 🇬🇭 @Slvter Afro-Beats was already mainstream. The US is just way behind in terms of World music 2 seconds ago

KishorHirani14

Kishor Hirani RT @kaparna96: @Vaishnavikc @sidharth_shukla I'm sure khabri is behind all this outrage. How suddenly everybody is reacting that too within… 3 seconds ago

DrSharonKing

Dr. Sharon King 🌹 RT @RealCindy9: Partisan politics should stop when it comes to foreign policy. We need to be completely behind the president [and] what he… 3 seconds ago

ComplicatedIsOK

Stephanie So DNA collection by US Customs and Border Control???? This is bad. ⛔️⛔️⛔️ I do not understand people who can not i… https://t.co/2yWcv6O9dR 3 seconds ago

Dionn1e

DinaDionne RT @ginibee123: Did you know Ginibee means "equality through successful partnerships"? It's a question we are often asked and to celebrate… 4 seconds ago

JUNGJUKYEOM

정주겸 RT @reminder_buddy: [ #G_POST] #GFRIEND (#여자친구 ) 2020 SEASON'S GREETINGS Behind the Scene Photos - #YERIN (#예린) https://t.co/jBe7yec2el 4 seconds ago

King_Quincyy

Quincy Phillips Ya fav couples is probably behind closed doors calling each other all types of bitches and***😭😭 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.