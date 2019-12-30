Global  

SpaceX Launches First Rocket Of 2020

SpaceX Launches First Rocket Of 2020The Falcon 9 rocket carried 60 satellites into space.
Elon Musk shared an animation showing what SpaceX hopes to achieve after nearly a decade of effort: Launching astronauts into space.

SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, has been working hard since its creation in 2002...
Business Insider - Published


SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit [Video]SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late on Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. His Starlink fleet now numbering 180, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket [Video]SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Monday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

