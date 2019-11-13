Beckford: Leeds can thrive in the Premier League now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published Beckford: Leeds can thrive in the Premier League Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford believes his former side can flourish in the Premier League after Monday's performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup third-round.

