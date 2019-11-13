Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beckford: Leeds can thrive in the Premier League

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Beckford: Leeds can thrive in the Premier League

Beckford: Leeds can thrive in the Premier League

Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford believes his former side can flourish in the Premier League after Monday's performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup third-round.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two-Footed Talk | "The EPL doesn't need Burnley or Norwich... it needs Leeds" [Video]Two-Footed Talk | "The EPL doesn't need Burnley or Norwich... it needs Leeds"

LUFC Lewis thinks the Premier League is a poorer spectacle without Leeds United but explains why the club&apos;s relegation from the competition in 2004 was actually a blessing in disguise.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.