Officials Plan to Kill Thousands of Camels Desperate for Water Amid Australian Wildfires

Officials Plan to Kill Thousands of Camels Desperate for Water Amid Australian Wildfires

Officials Plan to Kill Thousands of Camels Desperate for Water Amid Australian Wildfires

An order to kill up to 10,000 camels in South Australia comes in a five day campaign for drinking too much water during the wildfires.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
