Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:58s - Published Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22 A Delhi court issued a death warrant in the case related to the gangrape of a woman in December 2012, which later came to be known as the Nirbhaya case.