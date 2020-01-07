Global  

Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22

Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22

Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22

A Delhi court issued a death warrant in the case related to the gangrape of a woman in December 2012, which later came to be known as the Nirbhaya case.
Recent related news from verified sources

Death warrant issued for all four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, hanging on January 22

In a major development, Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday (January 7) issued death warrant for...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA


Nirbhaya convicts` hanging: My daughter has finally got justice, says victim`s mother Asha Devi

Minutes after Delhi's Patiala Court issued death warrant for all four convicts in Nirbhaya...
Zee News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News

Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News

NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA DAL CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR JNU ATTACK, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published

