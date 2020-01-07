Death warrant in Delhi 2012 gangrape case: Rapists to be hanged on Jan 22

A Delhi court issued a death warrant in the case related to the gangrape of a woman in December 2012, which later came to be known as the Nirbhaya case.
Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:01Published 4 hours ago
NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA DAL CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR JNU ATTACK, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:39Published 4 hours ago