Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NTSB: Tour Bus Involved In Deadly Turnpike Crash Had No Lap-Shoulder Seat Belts

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
NTSB: Tour Bus Involved In Deadly Turnpike Crash Had No Lap-Shoulder Seat Belts

NTSB: Tour Bus Involved In Deadly Turnpike Crash Had No Lap-Shoulder Seat Belts

Officials with the NTSB say the tour bus that started the chain reaction crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed five people had no lap-shoulder seat belts; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials: Bus Involved In Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Did Not Have Seat Belts [Video]Officials: Bus Involved In Deadly Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Did Not Have Seat Belts

Officials say there were no seat belts on board the bus the crashed in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Three people from New York, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:51Published

NTSB Gives Update On Deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash [Video]NTSB Gives Update On Deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board have begun their lengthy investigation into the deadly PA Turnpike crash, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.