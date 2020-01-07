NTSB: Tour Bus Involved In Deadly Turnpike Crash Had No Lap-Shoulder Seat Belts

Officials with the NTSB say the tour bus that started the chain reaction crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed five people had no lap-shoulder seat belts; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.



