Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

IKEA to Pay $46M Over Toddler Killed by Dresser Tip-Over

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
IKEA to Pay $46M Over Toddler Killed by Dresser Tip-Over

IKEA to Pay $46M Over Toddler Killed by Dresser Tip-Over

IKEA will pay $46 million to the parents of a two-year-old killed when a dresser tipped over onto him in 2017.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

IKEA Pays $46 Million to Parents of Toddler Killed by Falling Dresser


TIME - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.com


Ikea to pay $69m after furniture crushes toddler to death

Ikea to pay $69m after furniture crushes toddler to deathIkea will pay US$46 million (NZ$69m) to the parents of a two-year-old child crushed to death by a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CapeMayMeg

Meg RT @billy_penn: A Philly law firm settled with IKEA for $46 million over a dresser that toppled over to kill a two-year-old child. It's bel… 38 minutes ago

billy_penn

Billy Penn A Philly law firm settled with IKEA for $46 million over a dresser that toppled over to kill a two-year-old child.… https://t.co/byKunJsGKM 2 hours ago

PatLoeb

Pat Loeb Thinking of @tricianadolny and all her great reporting on this. https://t.co/SFVxPQ6vbA via @KYWNewsradio 2 hours ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @MartinMartinLLP: Breaking News: Ikea pays 46 Million in lawsuit involving toddler killed by a dresser yhat fell over him. https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

MartinMartinLLP

Martin & Martin LLP Breaking News: Ikea pays 46 Million in lawsuit involving toddler killed by a dresser yhat fell over him.… https://t.co/3YJC0wFea3 3 hours ago

LawyerMom4Trump

4Freedoms✝️ IKEA to pay $46M to parents of toddler killed by its dresser. Made a dangerous product that kills. Paid Big. Fixed… https://t.co/7cIzze1SSB 12 hours ago

IWFAtlanta

IWF Atlanta .@IKEAUSA pays perhaps largest wrongful child death settlement: $46 million over dresser tip-over that killed toddl… https://t.co/RQaU17Y1Tj 13 hours ago

KYWNewsradio

KYW Newsradio IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the family of a 2-year-old boy who died after a 70-pound dresser fell on him… https://t.co/wowR5dxQvQ 14 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moneywatch: Ikea To Pay $46M To California Family Of Toddler Crushed By Dresser [Video]Moneywatch: Ikea To Pay $46M To California Family Of Toddler Crushed By Dresser

Swedish furniture maker Ikea will pay $46 million to the family of a California toddler who died after being crushed by one of its dressers.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.