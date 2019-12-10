Global  

Westmoreland man accused of violating order of protection

Westmoreland man accused of violating order of protection

Police say he allegedly violated an order of protection at his home, in the city of rome.

30-year-old rory thatcher was arrested after responding to his home on muck road for a domestic dispute.

This allegedly happened on friday.

Police say while they were at the home, they found out thatcher was violating an order of protection.

He's charged with criminal contempt, criminal trespass, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was held at the oneida county sheriff's office for pre-arraignment.

