Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, "pathetic." Matthew Larotonda reports.
Japanese prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of Carlos Ghosn - the former head of Nissan and now international fugitive.

The arrest warrant comes just a day before the auto industry titan is expected to speak at a press conference from his refuge in Lebanon.

Carlos escaped house arrest in Tokyo last week.

Carole is believed to be with him.

She's accused of lying to investigators.

This upcoming speech from Carlos Ghosn on Wedneday (January 8) will give him the chance to lay out in detail his long-standing claim that he's innocent of the financial crime allegations levied against him.

And, his assertion that he's not only the victim of a Machiavellian boardroom plot against him at Nissan, but one that was also orchestrated with the aid of the Japanese government itself.

Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan, and shows no sign of handing him over.

The scandal has enveloped several Nissan executives.

French media have also reported that the former CEO of Renault -- Nissan's partner company -- had previously raised concerns with the board over their internal investigations, and that scores of managers had been implicated in scenarios similar to Ghosn's.



