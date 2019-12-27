RCTC fast pass day

New on daybreak college students are on break for now but most schools are starting back up next week.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live now to explain how students can apply to rochester community technical college, get accepted and enroll all in good morning brooke and tyler.

Rochester community and technical college isn't seeing a lot of students right now because they're all on winter break.

But some new students will be on campus today scheduling their classes for spring semester.

The fast pass at rácátác is a one day, one stop enrollment event.

This helps admission stay up at the school.

Students can walk in, apply and get admitted all within a couple of hours.

Director of enrollment, alicia zeone, says they know how busy the beginning of the year is for some people á so this is their chance to get everyone done "students can be deciding at the very last minute 'oh, maybe i do need to get on that.'

So we wanna provide them an opportunity to come in and get everything taken care of."

The event is this morning in the welcome center starting at 8:30 and will go until 3.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

If you do plan to attend today, a photo iád