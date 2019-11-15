CNN: Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump On Targeting Cultural Sites

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper's comments follow the president's the day before, according to CNN.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 🆃🆁🆄🆃🅷 RT @timand2037 : #Trump official backpedals on the latest threatened war crime, 'we won't bomb #Iran 's cultural sites' he says. But after th… 7 minutes ago