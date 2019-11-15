Global  

CNN: Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump On Targeting Cultural Sites

CNN: Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump On Targeting Cultural Sites

CNN: Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump On Targeting Cultural Sites

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper&apos;s comments follow the president&apos;s the day before, according to CNN.
Defense Sec Esper Breaks With Trump Threats to Bomb Iranian Cultural Sites: US Military Will ‘Follow the Laws of Armed Conflict’

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper directly pushed back on President Donald Trump’s repeated threats...
Mediaite - Published

Pentagon rejects Trump threat to hit Iranian cultural sites

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from President Donald Trump’s...
Seattle Times - Published


ToShedLight

To Shed Light #Pentagon contradicts #GOP Donald Trump, says 🇺🇸 U.S. won't strike 🇮🇷 Iran's cultural sites. Defense Secretary Mark… https://t.co/GSsS2VC6Jv 5 minutes ago

SeattleKrackens

𝙏𝙝𝙚 🆃🆁🆄🆃🅷 RT @timand2037: #Trump official backpedals on the latest threatened war crime, 'we won't bomb #Iran's cultural sites' he says. But after th… 7 minutes ago

KGerard63

Kathy Gerard RT @MrDarkWolfe: Who says what. Pompeo contradicts Trump's statement. #wtpTEAM #wtp2020 @wtp__2020 Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump, S… 9 minutes ago

DarlingtonMicah

Darlington Micah Pentagon Contradicts Trump, Says U.S. Won’t Strike Iran’s Cultural Sites Defense Secretary Mark Esper said America… https://t.co/41gjdnoTbr 52 minutes ago

daryllawson

daryl lawson Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump on Targeting Iranian Cultural Sites: We ‘Follow the Laws of Armed Conflict’ https://t.co/dt8U18PKfU 1 hour ago

Newsy

Newsy Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CNN: "We will follow the laws of armed conflict," contradicting President Trump's… https://t.co/lHHahnAMtp 1 hour ago

MrDarkWolfe

Joe Kapler 🌊🌊🆘 Who says what. Pompeo contradicts Trump's statement. #wtpTEAM #wtp2020 @wtp__2020 Defense Secretary Contradicts T… https://t.co/apMOlaSneA 1 hour ago


Trump angers South Korea [Video]Trump angers South Korea

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper went to South Korea to discuss new threats from “enraged” North Korea. According to CNN, he would also try and ease strain caused by President Donald Trump. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Angers South Korea [Video]Trump Angers South Korea

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper went to South Korea to discuss new threats from “enraged” North Korea. According to CNN, he would also try and ease strain caused by President Donald Trump. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

