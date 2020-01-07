New lawsuit aims to seize nearly $160,000 from Muscle Shoals optometrist charged with trafficking ma

New details this morning, we're learning about another lawsuit filed against a muscle shoals optometrist charged with trafficking marijuana-- this man, doctor stuart marc greenberg, is charged with one count of trafficking marijuana and two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the new lawsuit against greenberg.

Casey?

These documents show the new lawsuit aims to seize around 160 thousand dollars from greenberg's bank accounts that investigators say are connected to the marijuana operation.

Court documents accuse greenberg of growing marijuana in building in wayne county, tennessee and at his home in muscle shoals.

Officials say there are two bank accounts connected to the operation- the colbert county district attorney says the money in these accounts should be turned over because they we apart of illegal activity.

The documents also revel more than 14 pounds of marijuana was found at greenberg's home which is also part of a civil suit filed last month.

An attorney has not been named to represent greenberg in this lawsuit-- and a court date has not yet been set for his charges in colbert county.

Live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.