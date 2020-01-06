Jennifer Lopez waits till 'last second' to pick Golden Globes gown 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published Jennifer Lopez waits till 'last second' to pick Golden Globes gown Jennifer Lopez's make-up artist has revealed she doesn't decide which gown she is going to wear to the Golden Globes until the very last second.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Jennifer Lopez Tops Off Her Dramatic Dress With a Bow on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet Jennifer Lopez was all wrapped up in a gold, green and white Valentino gown on the 2020 Golden Globes...

Billboard.com - Published 2 days ago



Jennifer Lopez: Globes Worst Dressed (Lainey) Jennifer Lopez is definitely not the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress Oscar. That would now be...

Lainey Gossip - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this