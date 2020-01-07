Top 10 Best Family Guy 4th Wall Breaks

A lot of jokes are self-referential, but some 4th wall breaking moments on Family Guy take the meta humor to new levels.

We’ll be looking at the funniest 4th wall-breaks in Family Guy history, and ranking them based on hilarity, originality, and thematic resonance.

By the time we’re no, there will be no 4th wall left.

WatchMojo ranks the funniest Family Guy 4th wall breaks.

What do you think is Family Guy’s best 4th wall breaking moment?

Let us know in the comments!