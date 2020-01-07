Huge crowds turn out for Soleimani's burial 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:40s - Published Huge crowds turn out for Soleimani's burial Huge numbers have taken to the streets of Kerman in south-eastern Iran for Qasem Soleimani's burial.

Recent related news from verified sources Soleimani: Why huge crowds turned out for Iran commander's funeral Iranians flocked to the burial of a top commander killed in a US drone strike. Here's why.

