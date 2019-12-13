Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Liverpool's new Nike deal explained

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Liverpool's new Nike deal explained

Liverpool's new Nike deal explained

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains the reasons behind Liverpool's decision to partner with Nike instead of New Balance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool announce multi-year Nike deal with sportswear giant to supply kit from 2020/21 season

Liverpool have signed a deal with Nike for the US sportswear giant to become their new kit supplier,...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •IndependentIndian ExpressSoccerNews.com


Liverpool kits 2020/21: Incredible concept kits produced as Reds announce new Nike deal

Liverpool have finally signed a new multi-year kit deal with Nike after months of wrangling. Earlier...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnfieldWatch

Anfield Watch 📺 VIDEO: Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains the reasons behind Liverpool's decision to partner with Ni… https://t.co/WPfgEArvUb 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Avenatti In Debt $15-Million When He Extorted Nike [Video]Avenatti In Debt $15-Million When He Extorted Nike

According to Business Insider, Michael Avenatti is facing more legal woes. Prosecutors say Avenatti was over $15 million in debt when he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike. Avenatti's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Jurgen Klopp agrees new Liverpool deal until 2024 [Video]Jurgen Klopp agrees new Liverpool deal until 2024

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has agreed a new deal to keep him at Anfield until 2024. The German guided Liverpool to the Champions League title in June and currently has them eight points clear at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.