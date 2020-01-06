Florida Man Arrested Over Allegedly Lying to Get Past Security Before President Trump’s Flight Departs 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:14s - Published Florida Man Arrested Over Allegedly Lying to Get Past Security Before President Trump’s Flight Departs A Florida man was arrested after he was caught lying to security in order to gain access to an airport before President Trump’s flight was set to leave. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Domestic Goddess🇺🇸 RT @PoliceHour: The Singer Sir Rod Stewart has been arrested and charged with battery over an incident that allegedly happened on NYE at a… 2 days ago Police Hour The Singer Sir Rod Stewart has been arrested and charged with battery over an incident that allegedly happened on N… https://t.co/BaEosRHDhx 3 days ago NBC 6 South Florida The incident took place inside a Burger King in Daytona Beach, when the suspect allegedly reached over the counter… https://t.co/WSx5fImUpo 4 days ago BudWiser Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Distributing Free Marijuana for Christmas - https://t.co/NXZuLHiTcU It seems Dr.… https://t.co/2m1bVteZVk 5 days ago