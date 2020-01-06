Global  

Florida Man Arrested Over Allegedly Lying to Get Past Security Before President Trump’s Flight Departs

A Florida man was arrested after he was caught lying to security in order to gain access to an airport before President Trump’s flight was set to leave.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Roughly 90 minutes before taking off former Marine Brand Magnan drove up to roadblocks and identification checkpoints.

The Secret Service says a man who was dishonorably discharged from the military lied his way past two security checkpoints at Palm Beach International Airport around the time President Donald Trump was..

