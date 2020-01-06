Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Who is Reynhard Sinaga?

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:41s - Published < > Embed
Who is Reynhard Sinaga?

Who is Reynhard Sinaga?

The story of "the UK's most prolific rapist", who has been jailed for life for 136 rapes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Britain's worst rapist Reynhard Sinaga was finally caught when 6ft teen rugby player beat him until brain bled

Britain's worst rapist Reynhard Sinaga was finally caught when 6ft teen rugby player beat him until brain bled"Depraved sexual predator" Reynhard Sinaga - who was branded a "monster" by a victim - had taken...
Tamworth Herald - Published

Britain’s ‘most prolific rapist’ quoted Little Mix while bragging about heinous crimes in chilling messages

A rapist found guilty of 159 sex offences bragged about his offences in chilling WhatsApp messages....
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reynhard Sinaga is UK's most prolific rapist, police say [Video]Reynhard Sinaga is UK's most prolific rapist, police say

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain describes Reynhard Sinaga as the "UK's most prolific rapist" who preyed on approximately 190 victims. He hails the courage and bravery of one of the victims..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:31Published

Reynhard Sinaga is a 'monstrous individual', says prosecutor [Video]Reynhard Sinaga is a 'monstrous individual', says prosecutor

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ian Rushton has called Reynhard Sinaga a “monstrous individual” after he was jailed for life at Manchester Crown Court. Mr Sinaga was found guilty of a total of 159..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.