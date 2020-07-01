Global  

01-07-20_TOYOTA CITY OF THE FUTURE

Toyota is building a "prototype city of the future" at the base of Mt.

Fuji that will house over 2,000 residents and be fully sustainable.
Toyota to Build Prototype City of the Future

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - At CES, Toyota revealed plans to build a prototype...
