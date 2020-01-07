Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Food delivery: Hidden charges in some food

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Food delivery: Hidden charges in some foodThe food itself might cost you more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Food delivery: Hidden charges in some food

THE COMPANY SAYS IT'S ALSOCLOSING DISTRIBUTIO CENTERS.IF YOU ORDER A MEAL USING A FOODDELIVERY SERVICE, SOME EXTRACOSTS TO PAY FOR CONVENIENCE.YOU MAY NOT EXPECT WHA THEYFOUND OUT.JOE DUCEY WITH QUESTIONS WHYSOME DELIVERY SERVICES ARECHARGING YOU MORE FOR THE FOODITSELF




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.