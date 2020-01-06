Global  

Ominous timelapse shows New South Wales bushfire edge closer towards camera

Terrifying timelapse footage shows smoke billowing from a bushfire in Moruya, east of Canberra, forming a blanket over the skyline.
Terrifying timelapse footage shows smoke billowing from a bushfire in Moruya, east of Canberra, forming a blanket over the skyline.

As the timelapse goes on the flames from the fire can be seen edging closer towards the camera as day turns to night on January 4.

Tristan Richards, who filmed this footage, told Newsflare: "The Clyde River fire churned vast columns of ash-laden smoke and roared unrelentingly as my family and I played scrabble by torchlight to distract ourselves and perpetuate an illusory sense of normality.

"I didn't want to look out the window myself, as I live only a few kms to the east of that inferno, but I couldn't pass up the chance to film it and watch when I had the stomach for it."




Bushfires leave forest floor covered in ash and trees burnt to a cinder in New South Wales [Video]Bushfires leave forest floor covered in ash and trees burnt to a cinder in New South Wales

The Currambene forest near Nowra, NSW was left with a blanket of ash along the ground and tree trunks left completely cindered by the devastating bushfires that have Australia in a chokehold.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published

Footage shows severity of Australia wildfires [Video]Footage shows severity of Australia wildfires

Footage filmed on New Year's Eve, at Nowra Hill, Australia shows the severity of the wildfires. This bushfire was heavily impacting on a telecommunications tower but with quick work by fire crews, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

