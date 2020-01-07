Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India university attack: 'I thought I was going to die'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 04:12s - Published < > Embed
India university attack: 'I thought I was going to die'

India university attack: 'I thought I was going to die'

The BBC's Vikas Pandey finds out what led to the brutal attack on students of a prestigious Indian university.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Were our workers..take full responsibility’: Hindu Raksha Dal on JNU attack [Video]‘Were our workers..take full responsibility’: Hindu Raksha Dal on JNU attack

A fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal has taken responsibility for the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The group’s leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the attack..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published

India campus violence: Nationwide solidarity protests held [Video]India campus violence: Nationwide solidarity protests held

Protests across India condemning masked group attacks on students and staff in New Delhi university.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.