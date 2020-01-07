Global  

Australia Fire Causes Man to Lose Home of 35 years

Ron Stonestreet, an australian living in the small town of Wingello , lost his home to the fires burning across Australia, and says the flames engulfed the area like a bomb.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.
