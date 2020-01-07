Australia Fire Causes Man to Lose Home of 35 years now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:45s - Published Australia Fire Causes Man to Lose Home of 35 years Ron Stonestreet, an australian living in the small town of Wingello , lost his home to the fires burning across Australia, and says the flames engulfed the area like a bomb. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this