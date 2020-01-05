Kim Kardashian And The Australia Wildfires 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:32s - Published Here's the story. Here's the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Kim Kardashian slams claim she hasn't donated to Australia wildfire-relief efforts Kim Kardashian did not hold back when someone claimed she hadn't donated to relief efforts for...

FOXNews.com - Published 14 hours ago



Aussie wildfires: Celebs express concern From Kim Kardashian West to Leonardo DiCaprio, a number of celebs have tweeted about the wildfires...

IndiaTimes - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this BoxBeauty Kim Kardashian clapped back at a fan that accused her of not donating to Australian wildfire relief efforts… https://t.co/NQPspMfv94 9 minutes ago Marvin Floyd Clevver News: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner SLAMMED Over Australia Wildfires!. https://t.co/M2vsIOvWPD via @GoogleNews 43 minutes ago Suprenews Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner SLAMMED Over Australia Wildfires! https://t.co/13t5p7R7LI https://t.co/kkyjxyx54S 2 hours ago Bulldog66 #PeoplesVoteBrexit RT @TheSun: Kylie Jenner slammed for flaunting pink mink slippers after mourning animal deaths in the Australian fires https://t.co/VLFa3ia… 2 hours ago The Ultimate Source New post: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner slammed over Australia Wildfires! https://t.co/28IJWHcaBq 3 hours ago The Sun Kylie Jenner slammed for flaunting pink mink slippers after mourning animal deaths in the Australian fires https://t.co/VLFa3iaPOk 3 hours ago TimiKoda🦅 RT @wakabiaofficial: Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Claim She Did not Donate to Australia Wildfires Relief Efforts https://t.co/fVclP0UNrB ht… 4 hours ago Kimberly C. Lynch Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Claim She Didn't Donate to Australia Wildfires Relief Efforts https://t.co/9hSEvLWCna 5 hours ago