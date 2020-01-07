Global  

6.4 Quake Strikes Puerto Rico Amid Heavy Seismic Activity

6.4 Quake Strikes Puerto Rico Amid Heavy Seismic Activity

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, killing one man, injuring at least eight other people and collapsing buildings.
Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock [Video]Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. Gizmodo reports it was one of three powerful shocks to wrack the island recently following weeks of smaller quakes. The shake further..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico [Video]6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

The quake struck the U.S. territory at 4:24 a.m. local time Tuesday, killing one and causing an island-wide power outage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

