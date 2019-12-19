EVs: Tesla's China SUV; Sony's Vegas surprise

Elon Musk got lost in the music on stage in Shanghai on Tuesday (January 7).

The Tesla founder jokingly calls the video NSFW - not safe for work.

But he was there to celebrate delivering the first cars from Tesla's new factory.

It managed the feat just 357 days after breaking ground on the plant - a record turnaround time for any major automaker in China.

With the first Model 3 sedans now reaching customers, the factory should soon also turn out Model Y compact SUVs.

Though Tesla won't say exactly when.

Musk has high hopes for the new model: (SOUNDBITE) (English) TESLA CEO, ELON MUSK, SAYING: "Because I have seen some people prefer a sedan and some people prefer SUV.

Probably even more people prefer an SUV than a sedan.

I think ultimately model Y will have more demand than probably all of the other cars of Tesla combined." Musk just might have a new rival though.

Sony surprised everyone the previous night when it unveiled an electric car at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas.

Right now the Japanese giant says it has no plan to make the Vision-S itself.

It's a showcase and test-bed for the firm's technologies.

But Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida calls mobility the next 'megatrend' for business.

He won't want Elon Musk to have the stage all to himself.