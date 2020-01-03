Margot Robbie 'untethered' by fame

Margot Robbie felt "untethered" by fame, but says setting up her production company LuckyChap Entertainment helped ground her again.



Recent related videos from verified sources Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20). Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:06Published 3 days ago Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career Margot Robbie thought Neighbours was highest point of her career The actress made her name on the iconic Australian soap when she played Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011, and she admitted being on the.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:59Published 4 days ago