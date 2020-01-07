Global  

Hilarious US teenager cannot contain tears when facing her fears on massive amusement ride

US teenager faces her fears on the Acrophobia ride at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Her proud Mum told Newsflare: "She pretty much loses her mind crying and screaming all the way to the top.
"I couldn’t stop laughing!

"You can even hear her little brother trying to talk to her but she tells him 'shut up'!

"You can tell her breath was snatched from her body with way she came down." The hilarious footage was captured in July 2019.




