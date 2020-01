Impossible Foods introduced Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage at a press conference on Monday night at CES 2020.

WITH SOY PROTEIN AND ISDESIGNED TO LOOK, TASTE ANDCOOK LIKE REAL MEAT.CONFERENCE ATTENDEES WILL BEABLE TO SAMPLE THE NEW PRODUCTUSED IN ASIAN RECIPES THAT CALLFOR GROUND MEAT -- LIKE DIM SUMAND DUMPLINGS.AND A FULL- SCALE MOCK UP OF ANEW FLYING TAXI IS ALSO BEING

Last year, Impossible Foods made headlines at CES when it introduced a new formulation of its...

Also reported by • The Verge

It was bound to happen. With the success of Impossible Burger, Impossible Foods has moved on to the...