Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Homes and schools demolished by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Homes and schools demolished by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico

Homes and schools demolished by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico

Homes and schools are demolished from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Guánica, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday morning (January 7).

A 6.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Homes and schools demolished by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico

Homes and schools are demolished from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Guánica, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday morning (January 7).

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico and was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0.



Recent related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico struck by second strong earthquake in two days

A strong earthquake struck Puerto Rico Monday night, causing a blackout across the U.S. territory....
CBS News - Published

Puerto Rico hit with 5.8 magnitude earthquake in largest of flurry of temblors in region

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the southern coast of Puerto Rico early Monday, cracking homes...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes [Video]Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Puerto Rico airport power suffer power outage due to earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico airport power suffer power outage due to earthquake

Travellers at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport were subject to eerie flickering lights as power outages relinquished electricity from large parts of Puerto Rico today (January 7). Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.